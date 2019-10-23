Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $757.52

Plus500 Ltd (LON:PLUS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $757.52 and traded as high as $816.20. Plus500 shares last traded at $804.20, with a volume of 391,524 shares.

PLUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Plus500 from GBX 526 ($6.87) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Plus500 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 709.20 ($9.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.06 million and a P/E ratio of 5.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 757.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 649.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other news, insider Asaf Elimelech bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 684 ($8.94) per share, with a total value of £205,200 ($268,130.15).

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

