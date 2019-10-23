Polymath Price Tops $0.0235 (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Polymath token can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000313 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and DDEX. Polymath has a market cap of $10.35 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Polymath has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.52 or 0.00662560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013249 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000564 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,248,648 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Bitbns, Huobi, Binance, Kucoin, UEX, LATOKEN, Koinex, IDEX, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

