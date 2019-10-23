Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Sells $1,074,200.00 in Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.84, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,978,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

POOL stock traded down $6.99 on Wednesday, reaching $205.91. 318,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,951. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.94 and a 200-day moving average of $189.43. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $137.02 and a twelve month high of $228.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Pool had a return on equity of 82.52% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $898.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on POOL. Sidoti cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Pool from $192.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pool by 88.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,527,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 718,312 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 15,828.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 258,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,147,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,080,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pool by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,872,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,797 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

