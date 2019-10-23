PostCoin (POST) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. Over the last week, PostCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $19,028.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007344 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009744 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001934 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000587 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin (CRYPTO:POST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum. PostCoin’s official website is postcoin.top.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

