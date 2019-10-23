Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.04

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.04 and traded as high as $14.15. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 2,795 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pro-Dex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 302.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

