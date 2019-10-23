Pure (PUREX) Trading Down 49.3% Over Last Week

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 49.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Pure has a total market capitalization of $1,450.00 and $1.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pure coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pure has traded 49.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00840860 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000931 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pure

Pure is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pure is purexalt.io. Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin.

Pure Coin Trading

Pure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pure using one of the exchanges listed above.

