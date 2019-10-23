Qbic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $14.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 23rd. In the last week, Qbic has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qbic has a total market capitalization of $6,089.00 and $14.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbic coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, SouthXchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00840860 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007502 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qbic Coin Profile

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Buying and Selling Qbic

Qbic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

