Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) PT Set at $153.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) received a $153.00 price target from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.10 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:KWR traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.79. The company had a trading volume of 142,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,193. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $145.00 and a 52-week high of $224.30.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $205.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.15 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total value of $609,682.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 12.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 118.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,908 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $3,475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

