Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ranger Energy Services reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $84.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.73 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 3.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNGR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the second quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.06. 5,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,264. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Ranger Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.76.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

