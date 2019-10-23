Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Blucora (BCOR)

Blucora (NASDAQ: BCOR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/15/2019 – Blucora was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/14/2019 – Blucora was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

10/11/2019 – Blucora was given a new $36.00 price target on by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – Blucora was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small businesses and tax professionals. The company’s products and services consist of tax preparation and wealth management, through TaxAct and HD Vest. TaxAct provides digital tax preparation solution for individuals, business owners and tax professionals. HD Vest Financial Services (R) supports an independent network of tax professionals who provide comprehensive financial planning solutions. Blucora, Inc. is based in IRVING, Texas. “

10/2/2019 – Blucora was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2019 – Blucora was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2019 – Blucora was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/12/2019 – Blucora was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/5/2019 – Blucora was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Blucora stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 313,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,689. Blucora Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $193.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Blucora’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Blucora Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blucora news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 54,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $1,150,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,934,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

