Restore (LON:RST) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $415.72

Restore PLC (LON:RST) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $415.72 and traded as low as $420.00. Restore shares last traded at $426.40, with a volume of 105,454 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RST. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.73) price objective on shares of Restore in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 416 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 390.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Restore’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

In other news, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £24,600 ($32,144.26).

About Restore (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

