Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

REXR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 23,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $984,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,548.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.84. The stock had a trading volume of 658,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,677. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $47.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 66.07%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

