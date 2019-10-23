Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $1.30 Price Target for Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) has been given a $1.30 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.28.

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,641. Trican Well Service has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

