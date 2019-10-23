S4FE (S4F) Market Cap Tops $5.58 Million

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. One S4FE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates. In the last week, S4FE has traded up 74.7% against the US dollar. S4FE has a total market cap of $5.58 million and $5,590.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00223626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.11 or 0.01273459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000802 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00035812 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00092168 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About S4FE

S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,333,572 tokens. S4FE’s official website is www.s4fe.io. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0. S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe.

Buying and Selling S4FE

S4FE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as S4FE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire S4FE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy S4FE using one of the exchanges listed above.

