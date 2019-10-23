Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Shares of Scandium International Mining Corp (TSE:SCY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 170000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $31.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.14.

About Scandium International Mining (TSE:SCY)

Scandium International Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metals assets in Australia. The company explores for scandium and rare earth minerals, as well as other specialty metals comprising nickel, cobalt, boron, manganese, tantalum, titanium, and zirconium.

