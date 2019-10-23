Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.35. Senmiao Technology shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 10,328 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 52.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Senmiao Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

