Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Shares Up 14.8%

Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) shares shot up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.31, 520,246 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 379% from the average session volume of 108,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Senmiao Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative net margin of 52.55% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Senmiao Technology stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Senmiao Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:AIHS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.10% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology Limited, through its interest in Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co, Ltd., operates an online lending platform connecting Chinese investors with individual and small- to-medium-sized enterprise borrowers in China. Its platform offers access to credit to borrowers and creditors, and investment returns for investors.

