Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,883,085 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 816,168 shares.The stock last traded at $51.01 and had previously closed at $50.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.62.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, SVP Paul Chawla sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $470,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $119,196.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,572 shares of company stock worth $3,179,321. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

