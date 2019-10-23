Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.79, 256,207 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,349% from the average session volume of 17,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 479.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 million. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 424,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 48,199 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 271,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

