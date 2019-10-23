Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.60 (Hold) from the five brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Shockwave Medical’s rating score has improved by 13.3% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $38.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.53) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shockwave Medical an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 75,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $2,603,250.00. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 650,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $22,327,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 744,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,320.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth $117,477,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,057,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,072,000 after buying an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,028,000 after buying an additional 616,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth $18,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 37,647 shares during the period. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWAV traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. 148,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.59. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 334.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

