SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Hits $3.93 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. SmartCash has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $35,372.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CoinBene and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,471.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.12 or 0.02163431 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.99 or 0.02806205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00659289 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00704363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00056996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013491 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00440275 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, HitBTC, Braziliex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

