SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Trading Up 5.5%

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.02, approximately 4,731,159 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 7,372,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SDC shares. UBS Group started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In other news, CEO David B. Katzman bought 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $684,500.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 2,275,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $49,727,475.45. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 43,800 shares of company stock valued at $808,019.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.