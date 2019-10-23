Solaris (XLR) Price Hits $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Solaris has a market cap of $412,722.00 and $19.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Solaris has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00003184 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000241 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,734,915 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Kucoin and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

