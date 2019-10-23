Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Given a $2.80 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $2.80 target price on Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sophiris Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

SPHS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 251,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,824. Sophiris Bio has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sophiris Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd owned 1.00% of Sophiris Bio worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sophiris Bio

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

