SounDAC (XSD) Price Reaches $0.0602 on Exchanges

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 95.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $878,424.00 and $621.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for $0.0602 or 0.00000808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SounDAC has traded 916.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001145 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001728 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About SounDAC

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.