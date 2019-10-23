SpaceChain Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $141,262.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinEgg, Upbit and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000127 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain (SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.