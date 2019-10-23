Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Trading Up 6.7%

Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.39, approximately 569,519 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 223,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Get Stage Stores alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.85 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stage Stores news, EVP Russ Lundy II bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.88 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,770 shares in the company, valued at $161,247.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Stage Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Stage Stores by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stage Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stage Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.