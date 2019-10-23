Stakenet Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $893,998.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $893,998.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stakenet has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Sistemkoin and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00840112 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PACcoin (PAC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 93,752,588 coins and its circulating supply is 89,227,066 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet.

Buying and Selling Stakenet

Stakenet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

