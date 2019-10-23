Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.60

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.60 and traded as low as $26.30. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 32,000 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71.

About Steppe Cement (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

