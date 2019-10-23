Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives $28.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.45.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

In other Stitch Fix news, insider Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $26,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,300.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,952.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,000 shares of company stock worth $5,154,720. Corporate insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 16.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 170,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 76.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,488,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,580,000 after acquiring an additional 849,117 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 30.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. 1,442,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,312. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.46. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.33.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

