Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.56

Strategic Metals Ltd (CVE:SMD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 69000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The company has a current ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.39.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

