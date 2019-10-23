Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Up 6.9%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.48, 347,389 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 80% from the average session volume of 193,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 108.18%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $10,483,000. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $624,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

