Swipe Price Reaches $1.94 on Major Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Swipe has a market capitalization of $118.35 million and approximately $67.65 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $1.94 or 0.00025830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. In the last week, Swipe has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00222797 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.01292811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000800 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00035755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00092316 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token.

Swipe Token Trading

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

