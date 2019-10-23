Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) were up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.30, approximately 324,913 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 146,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 14.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 1,844.96% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Synlogic Inc will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 113,665 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic in the second quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Synlogic by 17.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. 64.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

