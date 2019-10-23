Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Tarku Resources Ltd (CVE:TKU) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 12000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Company Profile (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for precious, base, and strategic metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Chateau Fort, Richardson, Bullion, Apollo, Atlas, and Admiral projects located in Quebec. The company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Guercheville project located in Quebec.

