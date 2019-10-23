Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) PT Set at $70.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) has been given a $70.00 price target by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRP. ValuEngine downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Tc Pipelines from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.61. 609,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75. Tc Pipelines has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.29.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,147,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 7,506,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $377,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,514 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,573,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $567,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,825,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,588,000 after purchasing an additional 724,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.