TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.33), RTT News reports. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.44. 5,613,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,873,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.40 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered TechnipFMC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TechnipFMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.23.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

