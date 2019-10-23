Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $80.65

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and traded as high as $80.76. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $80.62, with a volume of 5,305,795 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48.

Get Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLK. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 163,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.0% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 42.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.