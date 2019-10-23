Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.26

Tiger Brands Ltd (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.26 and traded as low as $14.69. Tiger Brands shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 9,274 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.26.

Tiger Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBLMY)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture and marketing of fast-moving consumer goods primarily in Southern Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity, Purity & Elizabeth Anne's, and Purity Pedia Kids brands; and beverages under the Energade, Oros, Hall's, and Rose's brands.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Tiger Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiger Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.