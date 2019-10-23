Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trinity Industries updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.17-1.27 EPS.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,979. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Trinity Industries has a 52 week low of $16.03 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.78.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 108,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $4,702,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

