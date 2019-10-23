TRONCLASSIC (TRXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120.00

TRONCLASSIC (CURRENCY:TRXC) traded down 83.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. TRONCLASSIC has a market cap of $107,731.00 and $120.00 worth of TRONCLASSIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TRONCLASSIC has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One TRONCLASSIC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TRONCLASSIC

TRONCLASSIC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,107,478,370 tokens. TRONCLASSIC’s official Twitter account is @TronClassic. The official website for TRONCLASSIC is www.tronclassic.xyz.

TRONCLASSIC Token Trading

TRONCLASSIC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRONCLASSIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRONCLASSIC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRONCLASSIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

