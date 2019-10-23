TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.24

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $237.24 and traded as low as $221.00. TT Electronics shares last traded at $221.00, with a volume of 38,934 shares trading hands.

TTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295 ($3.85).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $366.23 million and a P/E ratio of 29.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 241.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.24.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TT Electronics plc will post 1445.9999251 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 0.93%.

TT Electronics Company Profile (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

