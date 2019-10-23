UChain (UCN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $47,229.00

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. UChain has a total market capitalization of $148,878.00 and $47,229.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and UEX. During the last seven days, UChain has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00223192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.01301626 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00034989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00092697 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About UChain

UChain’s genesis date was December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, UEX and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

