Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) PT Set at $41.00 by Stifel Nicolaus

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) has been given a $41.00 price target by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on URGN. HC Wainwright set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.81. 136,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,093. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.14. Urogen Pharma has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, CFO Peter P. Pfreundschuh sold 1,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $46,827.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.