Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.07

Vecima Networks Inc (TSE:VCM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.07 and traded as high as $9.60. Vecima Networks shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 9,400 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.94%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. Its products for the cable industry allow service providers a last mile solution for video and broadband access in business services market segment.

