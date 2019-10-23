Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,833,215 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 1,951,353 shares.The stock last traded at $1.35 and had previously closed at $1.13.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The company has a market cap of $84.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.15.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. Verastem had a negative net margin of 526.42% and a negative return on equity of 118.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verastem Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verastem by 3,040.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Verastem by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

