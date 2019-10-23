Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.39 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Verge has a market cap of $49.89 million and $1.39 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Coindeal, SouthXchange and Binance. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00660613 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00012879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000699 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013396 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,010,086,899 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Crex24, Sistemkoin, Bitbns, YoBit, Gate.io, Bitfinex, BiteBTC, Coindeal, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, TradeOgre, Bittrex, HitBTC, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Huobi, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

