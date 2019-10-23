Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $18.00 price objective on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.13.

VIRT stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $17.04. 601,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,074. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.58 per share, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,723,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

