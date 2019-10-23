Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.28, 520,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average session volume of 321,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on VTGN. ValuEngine upgraded Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price target on Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTGN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 35,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

