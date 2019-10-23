Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.35

Shares of Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NYSE:WSG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 11432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSG. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wanda Sports Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23.

Wanda Sports Group (NYSE:WSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million.

Wanda Sports Group Company Profile (NYSE:WSG)

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited operates as a sports events, media, and marketing platform worldwide. The company engages in the rights distribution, broadcast hosting, digital media and entertainment, program production, event operations and licensing, and brand development and sponsorship activities.

